Roadwork on the Slanesville Pike will create delays for 2 weeks starting next Monday, July 25, the Division of Highways says.
Expect delays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday through Aug. 5, a Friday.
DOH is installing culverts on the road between Route 29 North and Jersey Mountain Road.
Significant delays are expected and drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.
As always, the schedule depends on the weather.
