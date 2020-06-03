Nearly 1 in 9 workers lost jobs in April
County unemployment figures released last week by Workforce West Virginia showed 9,370 residents employed in April, a drop of 1,140.
The net effect was to shoot Hampshire County’s unemployment rate to 9.9 percent, from 4.4 percent the month before. Unemployment here has not been higher this century.
The number of people looking for work jumped by 550, from 480 to 1,030, over the course of the month. Another 590 people simply dropped out of the labor pool, which was reported at 10,400 in April, down from 10,990 in March.
The bulk of Hampshire County workers commute to Virginia for jobs. Workforce West Virginia reported that the number of jobs in Hampshire County declined from 3,930 in March to 3,540 in April, a 10-percent loss.
Almost all the loss was in private-sector jobs – from 2,480 to 2,130. Government jobs in the county dropped by 30, to 1,420.
These are not the worst figures in county, history, but if May’s job losses are comparable, they could be challenging record territory.
In 2009, Workforce West Virginia told the Review that Hampshire County had a 19.8-percent unemployment rate in 1983, its worst since recordkeeping began. The number lingered above 10 percent until 1991.
Hampshire County had been recording record employment in the year leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the labor pool topping 11,000 in some months and the number working rising above 10,700. The unemployment rate hovered in the 3-percent range, usually 1 of the 5 best counties in the state.
For April, Hampshire County showed the 2nd-lowest unemployment rate in West Virginia, trailing only Pendleton County’s 8.7 percent.
But those were the only 2 counties in the state where the figure stood below 10 percent. The statewide average was a seasonally adjusted 15.2 percent.
Fully 37 of the state’s 55 counties had unemployment rates above 15 percent.
Five counties had unemployment above 20 percent — Hancock and the 4 coal country counties of Nicholas, Calhoun, Logan and Mingo. Mingo’s worst-in-the-state rate was 24.7 percent.
The national unemployment rate ballooned to 14.7 percent in April. May’s figures – which are bound to be even higher – will be released Friday.
As of last Thursday, 41 million Americans had filed for unemployment since the coronavirus pandemic shook the nation’s economy in mid-March. In January and February the national economy had been chugging along at more-than-full employment. Roughly 6 million Americans were looking for jobs early in 2020, while 7 million jobs remained unfilled.
