Hampshire County has its share of troubling signs that the Covid-19 pandemic is not ending easily.
• A 78-year-old woman from Romney succumbed to the virus last week — the 1st fatality attributed to Covid in a month. She is the 33rd Hampshire resident to die from the disease.
• The Health Department reported 19 new cases on Monday, the biggest 1-day total since January.
“You can tell that people are slacking based off the case numbers and the way it’s spreading through families,” County Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker said.
Hampshire County has 35 active cases with 1 person hospitalized.
• The U.K. variant, technically known as B.1.1.7, was detected for the 1st time in a Hampshire County resident. The report from last Thursday said the variant was detected in a person tested on March 13.
The U.K. strain, which is spreading rapidly across the country, spreads more easily than the original strain, although it is not believed to be more severe or deadly.
Health officials said the variant was detected during routine sampling of blood work.
• Hampshire and neighboring counties returned to orange status on the state’s 5-color map tracking the pandemic.
The county’s infection rate — the percentage of positive results among people being tested — tripled from 8.01 percent Friday to 24.04 percent Monday. The positivity rate nearly quadrupled.
• Even the best news — Hampshire’s growing vaccine numbers — is suspect.
The state reported that on Monday 5,106 people here are fully vaccinated and 6,736 have received the 1st of 2 doses.
Those numbers add up to more than half Hampshire’s population.
But numbers from other counties show the state’s math to be misleading.
Tucker County reports that 50.2 percent of people age 16 or older are fully vaccinated and another 55.5 percent are partially vaccinated — totaling up to 105.7 percent of the population.
• The number of people seeking vaccines has leveled off.
“Vaccine ordering has definitely slowed down,” Shoemaker said. “We haven’t had to waste any, but it’s definitely sitting in the refrigerator longer than what it was.”
The bulk of the vaccines being administered in Hampshire County are from Moderna, which can be stored with typical refrigeration.
The Pfizer vaccine, which requires extraordinary freezing temperatures in storage, is being ordered selectively because it is the only vaccine authorized to be given to 16- to 18-year-olds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.