Money talks.
Victories went to the candidates with the highest cash outlays in the Republican primary for County Commission, the Democratic primary for prosecutor, the nonpartisan school board race and the unexpectedly close Republican primary for State Senate, campaign finance reports show.
The big exception was the primary race for delegate from the 58th District, which covers the eastern part of Hampshire and most of Morgan County.
Seven-term incumbent Daryl Cowles spent $10,131 on his re-election bid, but his 1st-time opponent George Miller pulled off an upset, spending $6,978 during the Republican primary.
Miller heads into the general election with a little over $1,500 in his war chest, which might not seem like much, but it still dwarfs the $51 balance that Democrat Tom Harden has after the June 9 primary.
Craig Blair pumped $15,789 into his re-election bid, which survived a strong challenge from Kenneth Mattson. Blair’s 15th State Senate District covers the western half of Berkeley County, all of Hampshire and Morgan counties and the north end of Mineral County.
Blair outspent Mattson nearly 4-to-1, but won the primary with just 52.7 percent of vote, 8,054 to 7,221. Blair is unopposed in November.
Contractor David Cannon’s efforts to get his name out cost more than his opponents, but paid off on June 9.
He won the Republican nomination for County Commission with 1,051 votes in a 5-way race, about 375 votes ahead of 2nd-place finisher Don Judy. The other 3 candidates were huddled within a hundred votes of each other, well behind Judy.
But Cannon outspent his rivals nearly 2-to-1, dropping $9,323 into his successful campaign. Judy spent the 2nd-most, $4,873.
Signs and money told the story in the battle of the Treys for the Democratic nomination for county prosecutor.
Charlie Johnson III outspent Harley Orrin Staggers III $4,422 to $956 and the Hampshire native III beat the Mineral County III 1,007 to 545.
Johnson faces assistant Prosecutor Republican Rebecca Miller in the fall. She was unopposed in June.
Spending was much lighter in the 3-way race for 2 seats on the school board that put incumbent Bernie Hott and teenager Matthew Trimble in office for the next 4 years.
Neither of them, nor 3rd candidate Jean Shoemaker, spent more than $400 on the campaign.
West Virginia adopted a new campaign finance reporting schedule this year. Candidates file quarterly statements. The one for the quarter ending June 30 was due in the appropriate office between July 1 and 8. County-level candidates file at the county clerk. All others file with the secretary of state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.