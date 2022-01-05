Fires and vehicle accidents dominated the 291 calls the Romney Fire Company responded to last year.
All fires combined totaled 67 — 31 structures, 25 brush, 1 cooking, 5 chimney and 5 vehicles.
Accidents totaled 72 — 29 with injuries and 42 without. Four involved extractions.
Other responses ranged from setting up landing zones (4 times) to 78 calls that were eventually canceled.
“We can’t thank our dedicated volunteers enough,” Fire Chief G.T. Parsons wrote on the company’s Facebook page.
The Hampshire County Extension’s winter educational meeting on Tuesday is on farm financial analysis.
Brian Wickline will be the speaker.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 11) at Hope Christian Church, Augusta.
Call the Extension office at 304-822-5013 by this Friday (Jan. 7) to register to attend. Leave a message if the call is unanswered.
Light refreshments will be served, but Covid restrictions bar providing a meal.
Pesticide recertification credits will not be awarded for the January meeting, but will be awarded for the next meeting, scheduled for March 8 at a site to be determined.
West Virginia’s average gas price fell 1.4 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.17 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations across the state. Gas prices in West Virginia are 10.8 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.08 higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 1 cent per gallon last week, averaging $3.27 Sunday. The national average is down 9.1 cents from a month ago, but still $1.02 higher than a year ago.
