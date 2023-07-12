helping hands copy.jpg

Helping Hands sells not only clothing for women, men and kids, but housewares, furniture, jewelry and more.

ROMNEY — Twenty-five cents here, a couple of bucks there: it all adds up for Helping Hands, Romney’s community-minded thrift store, which announced it would be donating $96,000 back to Hampshire County this year.

This year’s total is over $14,000 higher than last year’s whopping total of $82,100 – which was $8,000 more than the year before.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.