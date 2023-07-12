ROMNEY — Twenty-five cents here, a couple of bucks there: it all adds up for Helping Hands, Romney’s community-minded thrift store, which announced it would be donating $96,000 back to Hampshire County this year.
This year’s total is over $14,000 higher than last year’s whopping total of $82,100 – which was $8,000 more than the year before.
Those are impressive numbers for “Romney’s little Walmart,” said manager and president Mary French Barbe.
“It’s amazing, what they do over there,” she added.
Each year, the total brought in by crawls higher and higher.
The breakdown of the donation totals see dollars heading to a myriad of Hampshire County organizations – like schools, fire companies and community efforts, just to name a few.
The organizations that will receive the most from Romney’s do-good thrift are the Romney First United Methodist Church’s food pantry ($20,000) and the Committee on Aging’s nutrition program ($16,000).
A few weeks ago, Helping Hands announced a $10,000 donation toward the building of a new pool on School Street in Romney. Catholic Charities and Hospice of the Panhandle will both receive $5,000.
Romney and Augusta Elementary backpack programs are looking at an influx of $4,000 each, with Capon Bridge Elementary’s welcoming $3,500. Capon Bridge Middle’s backpack program will collect $3,000, with Slanesville ($2,500) and Springfield ($2,000) seeing generous donations, too.
Eight fire companies from around the county will be welcoming $2,000 each: Romney, Capon Bridge, Augusta, Springfield, Levels, North River/Rio, Slanesville and Capon Springs.
The Christmastime toy drive Toys from the Heart will receive $1,500, and Hampshire’s “Girls on the Run” team and the project to replace the roof of the Romney barn on Depot Street will welcome the same. Finally, Refresh Restart Romney will see $500 going into their pockets for their volunteer mission of beautifying and maintaining the town.
“This is exactly why I donate all my things to Helping Hands instead of trying to have a yard sale,” commented Patty Lipps on Facebook. “I love how the money goes back into the community. So much work behind the scenes. They are amazing.”
Denise Flynn added, “This is so unbelievable, how much that little place takes in…phenomenal.”
Every year in the spring or summer, Helping Hands tallies up the amount of money they’ve gotten through their door on Main Street in Romney and divides it among Hampshire County organizations that need it.
The store is a hub for secondhand shopping here – with clothes to books to furniture to kitchenware to toys.
The store is run entirely on volunteers, led by president and manager Mary French Barbe.
