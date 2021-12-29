A warm spell earlier this month gave Romney a sort of reverse weather record.
Dec. 17’s morning low of 54 was the warmest on record since the National Weather Service began tracking temperatures and precipitation here in 1891.
The previous warmest low was 50 on the morning of Dec. 17, 1890.
Dec. 16’s high of 70 didn’t quite make the record books. The weather service recorded a 71 here on Dec. 16, 1971, and a 73 on Dec. 16, 1984.
* * *
The end of this week will look a lot like the end of last week in the holiday closings department.
State, county and Romney government offices are closing at noon Thursday and all day Friday to ring in the new year.
Capon Bridge is closing Town Hall for the full day Thursday as well as Friday.
Friday is the federal holiday, but post offices will be open and mail will be delivered. The post office is taking off Saturday.
And the Review office will be closed Friday so we can celebrate too.
* * *
A virtual hearing on the Old Town Bridge, originally scheduled for Monday, has been rescheduled to 10 a.m. Jan. 25.
The Maryland Public Service Commission is considering a complaint about the bridge’s tolls and upkeep.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices fell 2.8 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.19 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations in the state. Gas prices in West Virginia are 11.5 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.09 higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 4.3 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.25 Sunday. The national average is down 14.1 cents from a month ago, but stands $1 higher than a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.