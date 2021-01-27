But the delivery of the vaccines to the 240 million people who must actually be vaccinated in order to get the pandemic under control has been marked by all the competence, speed and efficiency of the rest of the federal government’s response to the pandemic — in other words, none of the above.
What was supposed to be a race to 20 million vaccinations by the end of last year turned into a limp to 3 million, with only 15 million vaccinated by Jan. 21.
The entire burden of planning and executing the vaccinations was dumped on the individual states, who did not expect to have to go it alone and who have been unable to find out how many doses they are going to get, or when. Not surprisingly, they have not been getting the job done.
With the single, bewildering exception of West Virginia.
This was the 1st state in the country to complete a 1st round of vaccinations of its health workers, back in mid-December, and then to make doses available to all residents of its long-term care facilities. Within 1 week, the state had administered 90 percent of the doses it had received.
Now the state is on track to complete 2nd-dose offerings to long-term-care residents by the end of January, and by last Friday, Jan. 22, had vaccinated 8.2% of its population, nearly double the 4.5% of the entire country’s population that has been reached.
Immediately the state expanded availability to people over 80 and teachers over 50.
The performance — unequalled in the continental United States — began with a single decision. The state refused to go along with the federal plan to distribute the vaccines through the drugstore chains Walgreens and CVS.
Instead, West Virginia went with 250 small, independent pharmacies, which are far more numerous in the state and have better relationships with care facilities. The state established a 50-person command center in Charleston that received the doses, shipped them to 5 hubs around the state, which in turn distributed them to health departments and pharmacies.
The actual injections of long-term-care patients began 2 weeks before any other state got started.
I do not know who is responsible for making that initial call. It is possible that it was Gov. Justice, but if he did it we would know by now, because he would have told us. Whoever it was deserves at least a ticker-tape parade through downtown Romney.
As with any enormous undertaking that is also under time pressure, there have been glitches. The Boone County Health Department gave 44 people the wrong medication, without harm to any of them.
However, the main complaint has been the difficulty in getting through to the vaccination centers to make appointments — the demand overwhelms the small telephone systems.
In response, the state unveiled on Monday a new statewide website and phone system through which people can make appointments to get the vaccine in their locality.
The website is www.vaccinate.wv.gov and the vaccine hotline is 833-734-0965.
We have become so accustomed to the crapification of goods and services everywhere that the sight of actual, unvarnished competence in any undertaking — let alone a government project bringing tangible, life-saving relief to thousands of people — is nothing short of astonishing.
West Virginians must note this, remember it, celebrate it and reward the people who did it for us, at the very least with our deep gratitude.
