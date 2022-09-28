A knitting group from Southern Maryland has been busy helping Warm the Children already this year. Doris Lee brought an assortment of hats for the program last week. She said the group would continue knitting for Hampshire County’s Warm the Children this year, but she wanted the volunteers to see what was available to match with coats before the crunch time. This group of knitters has been making hats and scarves for the program for several years. o
Warm the Children is strapping in for another year of helping underserved children in this county – and applications are now open for the 29th season.
Patty Anderson, who has helped coordinate this effort for around a decade, said last year’s numbers were low comparatively, with the program helping somewhere between 450 and 500 kids.
“We’ve had as many as 650 or more in the past 10 years,” Anderson recalled. “We just feel like it’s an underserved population here…things have changed so much.”
One thing that hasn’t changed is the program’s mission: to outfit children here with warm clothes as they face the cold season. Coats, hats, gloves, socks and more are all a part of the effort.
And, Anderson said, the process of buying clothing isn’t free from the challenges of inflation.
“All the clothing prices go up,” she admitted. “The prices keep going up.”
She expressed gratitude toward Catholic Charities, who donated “quite a number” of warm coats.
Warm the Children volunteers are working right now to make sure folks who need the applications get them. Outreach to schools and churches is ongoing, as well as connecting with area food banks.
Eastern West Virginia Community Action is taking applications. A 2-step system determines eligibility of participants based on financial need.
The initial application can be picked up at Eastern W.Va. Community Action, 500 E. Main St., Suite D, in Romney or at Anderson’s Corner, or clipped out of the Hampshire Review. Those applications are reviewed and Patricia Meese at Eastern W.Va. Community Action will provide 2nd-phase applications to finish the eligibility screening.
Anderson emphasized that some people may have a tough time filling out the application – and volunteers are happy to help anyone who has questions.
“It’s overwhelming to a lot of people,” she said. “We’ll absolutely help.”
Bring those applications to the Warm the Children headquarters (the white building behind the Bank of Romney Community Center) when they’re open and volunteers will assist.
Right now, the headquarters are open on Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m., and occasional weekends – “every week until almost Thanksgiving,” she added.
All of the money donated by the community goes directly toward buying clothing items. Warm the Children workers are all volunteers and none of the money raised goes to administrative or overhead costs. Every penny is spent on clothing and given back to the community.
For more information on the program, call Anderson at 304-822-5358 or 304-671-2369. To submit applications, call Meese at 304-822-5584 or visit Eastern West Virginia Community Action.
WARMING GLANCE
Year: 29th
Application deadline: Nov. 17
Submit applications to: P.O. Box 496, Romney, WV 26757 or drop them off at 500 E. Main St., Suite D, Romney
Who’s eligible: Hampshire County residents age 16 and under who qualify under the Eastern W.Va. Community Action needs guidelines
Each child gets: Winter coat, hat, gloves, warm socks and at least 1 outfit
Send checks to: The Bank of Romney, P.O. Box 876, Romney, WV 26757, or FNB Bank, P.O. Box 1037, Romney, WV 26757
Questions? Call Patricia Meese at 304-822-5584 or Patty Anderson at 304-822-5358
