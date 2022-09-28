Warming trend

A knitting group from Southern Maryland has been busy helping Warm the Children already this year. Doris Lee brought an assortment of hats for the program last week. She said the group would continue knitting for Hampshire County’s Warm the Children this year, but she wanted the volunteers to see what was available to match with coats before the crunch time. This group of knitters has been making hats and scarves for the program for several years. o

Warm the Children is strapping in for another year of helping underserved children in this county – and applications are now open for the 29th season.

Patty Anderson, who has helped coordinate this effort for around a decade, said last year’s numbers were low comparatively, with the program helping somewhere between 450 and 500 kids.

