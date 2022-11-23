DAVIS — The final segment of Corridor H through Tucker County is scheduled for 2023, and some residents and frequent visitors of Canaan Valley’s Davis and Thomas are pushing back against the controversial 10-mile stretch that would cut between the 2 towns.
Corridor H is one of the last of the 24 highways in the Appalachian Development Highway System to be finished, and it will stretch from I-79 near Weston to the Virginia state line across Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties.
Right now, most of the highway is open to traffic.
Jimmy Wriston, West Virginia’s transportation secretary, is set on the route that would take the highway directly between Davis and Thomas.
“The completion of Corridor H is inevitable,” he told lawmakers in September. “We’re going to build that road.”
Canaan Valley welcomes tourists year-round, from far and near – Hampshire Countians looking to take advantage of the area’s skiing and tubing flock there during the colder months, and during the spring and summer, often take day trips to take advantage of the Valley’s hiking opportunities.
The Division of Highways has indicated that a highway in that area would boost tourism – tourism makes up 8.5 percent of Tucker County’s economy – by making it easier to access, as well as bringing big-box stores and national restaurant and hotel chains.
Some folks there, however, are arguing that it’ll negatively affect tourism and the “small-town” feeling of the area.
Mountain State Spotlight reported last week that many residents and business owners — previously not always on the same page when it came to Corridor H — have joined to press the state for an alternative route that would divert the segment to the north of the 2 towns. They say this route would preserve the uniqueness that attracts people to the community in the first place, unlike the DOH’s plan.
It’s not a cheap proposition. In 2007, the DOH estimated that their preferred route from Parsons to Davis was about a $148 million project, while the alternative that circumnavigates Davis, Thomas and the Blackwater Canyon area would increase the cost to $194 million.
Right now, there’s a public comment period open until Dec. 12 on the plans surrounding this stretch of highway, but Wriston has indicated to lawmakers that these public comments likely would have no effect on the outcome of the decision.
“If we’re serious about minimizing impacts, if we’re serious about schedules, we can’t rethink these things,” he said.
Residents, visitors and business owners alike are attempting to unite to show the DOH that the northern route is the better option for the region. The change.org petition – titled, “A Better Route for Corridor H” – had 3,034 signatures as of Monday afternoon. The creator of the petition, Rachelle Davis, explained its purpose: collecting folks who object to the construction of Corridor H between Thomas and Davis, continuing to Douglas over the Blackwater Canyon historic area.
“This plan would undermine the connection between the local communities and make it dangerous to travel between the towns on foot or bicycle,” she wrote. “An elevated 4-lane highway through the beautiful Blackwater area is not in the interest of the local economy.”
She added, “Directing commercial traffic traveling to locations outside the county through the center of our towns would have a detrimental impact on our businesses.”
The official final design of this segment through Tucker County will begin next year, with construction tentatively scheduled to begin in 2024.
