'Go North'

A sign in Sirianni’s Pizza Café’s window indicates the business’ support for the alternative northern route for Corridor H.

DAVIS — The final segment of Corridor H through Tucker County is scheduled for 2023, and some residents and frequent visitors of Canaan Valley’s Davis and Thomas are pushing back against the controversial 10-mile stretch that would cut between the 2 towns.

Corridor H is one of the last of the 24 highways in the Appalachian Development Highway System to be finished, and it will stretch from I-79 near Weston to the Virginia state line across Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties.

