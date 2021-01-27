Jan. 19: Michael Shelton Tuck, 31, of Winchester, Va., was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of Frederick County, Va., for drug possession.
Jan. 24: James Justin Shanholtz, 33, of Paw Paw was arrested for driving suspended-3rd, no insurance, fraudulent MVI and improper registration.
Jan. 24: Richard Roland Anderson Jr, 32, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant out of Hampshire County for domestic battery.
Jan. 18-24
Warrant/process service: 4
