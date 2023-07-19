CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council is accepting applications for grants up to $20,000 to support nonprofit organizations that promote educational humanities programming. The grant deadline will be Sept. 1 and proposals formini-grants, grants that don’t exceed $2,000, will be due Oct. 1.
Four grant categories are being offered to applicants — major grants, media grants, publication grants and teacher institute grants.
The major grants will be awarded to public humanities programs including lectures, school projects, exhibits, panel discussions and a variety of other possible projects.
The media grant category will be granted to support the planning, scripting, production and publishing of a piece of media, whether that be a video or website, addressing humanities topics.
The publication grant will be given to support the production phase of completed manuscripts on West Virginia topics in the humanities, or manuscripts by West Virginia authors on any subject in the Humanities. This grant is only being offered to recognized nonprofits and academic presses.
The last of the categories is the teacher institute grants, which will be available to colleges, universities and the West Virginia Department of Education to create summer seminars on humanities topics suited to the teaching needs of elementary or secondary teachers.
Along with these four major categories the West Virginia Humanities Council will also be giving out a series of mini grants for projects requesting $2,000 or less for humanities related projects.
These mini grants are awarded four times per year. These grants are just a small portion of the over $800,000 the Humanities Council provides for grants and projects annually.
If interested contact West Virginia Humanities council grants administrator Erin Riebe for more information and visit wvhumanities.org for grant guidelines and applications.
