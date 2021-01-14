Pending Hampshire County school board approval, county schools will transition to an A/B model when in-person learning resumes on Jan. 19, Superintendent Jeff Pancione revealed in his Thursday update.
During yesterday's state Board of Education meeting, the decision as made for school across the Mountain State to return to brick-and-mortar education on Jan, 19, regardless of the county's color on the DHHR map.
Elementary schools will begin calling each family Thursday afternoon with more information as to their child's schedule.
The middle and high school schedule will be:
- Schedule A: students with the last names ending with A-K attend school on Monday and Tuesday
- Schedule B: students with the last names ending with L-Z will attend school on Wednesday and Thursday.
At this time, all Fridays will continue to be remote for students. Schools will be working with families in order to resolve any conflicts with schedules of children in the same household. If you have a known conflict, contact your child's school.
Continued updates with a specific schedule for the following week will be shared after Friday evening's board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.