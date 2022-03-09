INDIAN SPRINGS, Md. — Ten people from Hampshire County showed their support Friday for the convoy of protesters against Covid mandates that was making its way to Washington, D.C.
Coming from Hoy and Dunmore Ridge, the group gathered at an exit on I-70 just east of Hancock, joining dozens others on the parkway and median.
“It was a memorable experience for everyone,” said Paul Crawford. “Different party affiliations and ethnicities all joined together to express their concerns and hopes about freedom and the direction of our nation.”
He called it a learning experience for the 4 kids in the group.
“They got to see, hear and feel what it’s like to live in a nation with a Constitution of the people that reflects their God-given rights to peacefully assemble and have their grievances addressed,” Crawford said.
Politico reported that the “People’s Convoy” drove 2 loops around the beltway surrounding Washington on Sunday, deliberately moving slowly to affect traffic and make their feelings known to lawmakers in the nation’s capitol.
People crowded onto overpasses, waving at the trucks and holding signs and American flags. Within the convoy, tractor-trailers had horns blaring and some recreational vehicles and pickup trucks occasionally going by, mixed with the normal traffic on I-495.
“For now (the kids are) thinking about big trucks, colorful banners and loud horns,” Crawford said. “But, one day they will reflect on the deeper lessons of the day.”
The convoy moved slowly and while some congestion was noted, news outlets reported traffic was able to flow around it.
Protesters staged at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland during the weekend before heading down a single lane of Interstate 81. Their plan was to drive onto the Capital Beltway, circle it twice and then return to Hagerstown.
The convoy follows similar demonstrations by truckers in Canada who are upset at vaccine requirements to cross the Canadian border. o
