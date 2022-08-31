The West Virginia Department of Highways will hold a Corridor H Public Informational Workshop in a couple weeks, where anyone can ask questions and comment on the project.
The workshop for the Corridor H Parsons to Davis Project will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at the Blackwater Falls State Park Conference Room in Davis.
The project involves the construction of a new location between Davis and Parsons – approximately 10-miles long, 4-lane, divided highway.
Much of Corridor H has already been completed, but this particular section is a particularly hilly section of the route.
There won’t be a formal presentation made, but the public will be able to offer their comments and submit questions on the project. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and the DOH website.
The Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is one of the final pieces of the 4-lane highway project, which stretches from Weston across central West Virginia to eventually link up with I-81 in Strasburg, Va.
Construction is expected to begin in 2024.
