ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the West Virginia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (WVACVB) have released their 2021 annual report. The report highlights the success and importance of CVBs in the mountain state.
The annual report features 38 different WVACVB members whose organizations have dedicated more than $8 million in advertising and promotions, as well as $10 million in cooperative advertising with the West Virginia Department of Tourism.
Tina Ladd, HCCVB executive director, said the WVACVB organization represents 4,000 different lodging partners across West Virginia.
“We are frontline tourism professionals who are experts on the attractions, activities and events in our areas,” said Ladd.
CVBs, along with the Department of Tourism, contribute to $4.7 billion in visitor spending in the state of West Virginia, noted the Dean Runyan Travel Impacts study 2020.
CVBs in the WVACVB must adhere to an accreditation process and demonstrate knowledge of the tourism industry.
“We adhere to the best practices and industry standards, as exemplified in our accreditation process and coordinate with dedicated leaders in our community such as local chambers, economic development offices, art and historic organization and downtown main street merchant organizations,” said WVACVB President Annette Gavin Bates.
To request a copy of the 2021 annual report, contact the Hampshire County CVB at 304-822-7477. o
