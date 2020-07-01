The breakdown of balloting between absentees, early voters and election day has an interesting twist in the 3-way school board for 2 seats.
Incumbent Bernie Hott clearly led in absentee voting and former board member Jean Shoemaker nosed out teenager Matthew Trimble by a handful of votes for the 2nd seat.
But early in-person voters shot Trimble past Shoemaker and Election Day turnout pushed the Kirby 19-year-old into the lead of the 3-way race.
Hott and Trimble both take office today.
* * *
David Parker begins wearing 2 elected hats today.
The Junction farmer won last month’s election for the nonpartisan post of Conservation District supervisor, defeating Keith Bohrer of Slanesville.
Conservation supervisors take office July 1 each election year.
But Parker still has 6 months to go in his term as County Commissioner, an office he decided to forego in pursuit of the conservation supervisor post.
Last month’s election nominated candidates for the November general election. The winner in November takes office in January.
* * *
The ballot isn’t completely set for November even though all the primary votes have been counted.
Independent and 3rd-party candidates have until the end of July to get on the ballot, but the process is a little more complicated than filing was in January when all a candidate had to do was sign a form and pay the fee, which is 1 percent of the annual salary for most races.
To file as an independent, candidates must first get credentials from the county clerk to circulate petitions.
Then the candidate has to get the signatures of registered voters that amount to more than 1 percent of the votes cast for the office they are seeking in the last general election. That would be in November 2018 for County Commission or in 2016 for the other countywide offices.
County Clerk Eric Strite said nobody has asked him for credentials yet.
* * *
Candidates in the June 9 election have until the end of this week to file campaign finance disclosures.
* * *
Primary election turnout topped 38 percent in Hampshire County, easily surpassing the primary turnout in the last 12 years.
Presidential election years of 2008 and 2016 both had turnout of about 35 percent of registered voters here. In 2012, when Barack Obama was running for a 2nd term, turnout dropped to 28.6 percent.
Off-year primary elections in 2010 and 2014 saw turnout in the high teens. The 2018 primary had 24 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.