School board orders inspection of facilities
Board President Debbie Champ made the brief statement after the 5 board members and Superintendent Jeff Pancione returned from a 32-minute closed session where they consulted by phone with the school system’s attorneys, Bowles and Rice.
The bleachers will remain closed until after an inspection that Pancione said was being organized by Maintenance and Safety Coordinator Steve Hott.
The impetus for the decision, Champ said, was a report in last week’s Hampshire Review that outlined areas where the bleachers don’t meet the standards set in 1990 by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Lack of handrails, gaps that people could fall through and inadequate wheelchair seating are among the issues.
“I would like to get it to a place where it will be safer and more aesthetically pleasing,” said Hampshire Athletic Director Trey Stewart.
The football bleachers far predate the ADA and current basketball bleachers were installed around the time of the act.
The board made no mention Monday night of the restrooms, which were included in last week’s Review report.
