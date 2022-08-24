Sophie Weber, an exchange student from Rosenheim, Germany has been exploring West Virginia and participating in the local gatherings here. Through Lions Youth Exchange program, Steve and Terry Bales opened their arms and doors for Weber’s 4-week homestay.
“It was my idea,” explained Weber.
Through the international program, Weber had options to visit several other U.S. states and countries, but opted to explore the magic of the Mountain State.
“I love being in nature and West Virginia is close to D.C.,” Weber continued.
When asked what her favorite visiting locations were (so far), she admitted she couldn’t decide. She narrowed down her list to DC, Luray Caverns and Harpers Ferry.
“It’s all quite impressive,” Weber said.
In some ways, it seems like Weber was meant to stay with the Baileses. The couple are retired teachers and it turns out that the 18-year old Weber plans on pursuing a teaching career.
Weber laughs when she recalls her experience with Steve.
“I feel like he knows everyone,” she smiled.
Weber visited Bent River Trading Company, Capon Bridge Elementary and Middle Schools, attended Capon Bridge Library’s annual Rain Crow concert, the River House for some Old Time Jammin’, swung by the Campfire Cooking at Fort Edwards and so much more. Take note: her stay is only half way over.
Steve and Terry Bailes are no strangers to hosting exchange students.
In fact, Steve was the 1st person in mind when Germany’s Lions members contacted the Chair of WV’s Youth Exchange program Henry Krautwurst.
“Students from around the world have the same opportunity through their local Lions Clubs,” Krautwurst explained.
He points out that eligibility requirements may differ from country, to state and even districts, but ultimately, all applicants have the option to go pretty much wherever they want. It is then up to the different Lions member coordinators to find their correspondents/host families in those locations of interest, he said.
Even with all the moving pieces and communication required for the program, Krautwurst said that it is all worth it.
One thing he struggles with (on the West Virginia end) is finding host families.
“Without host families, there’s no program,” Krautwurst pointed out.
He tries to make sure the host family is able to show the student around the area. Krautwurst explained that there would be no point in the student coming to the U.S. if the host family is busy with work all the time.
Besides Sophie Weber, Germany was looking for another family in WV to host a 2nd student. Krautwurst would have happily hosted had his health been in better shape during the time of filing the paperwork.
Krautwurst admitted his disappointment in saying no to the 2nd student, especially because he has been hosting foreign students since 2013.
He still stays in touch with the 1st student he and his wife hosted. The student – a young lady from Lima, Peru– has invited him to her wedding and other family affairs. Krautwurst even found himself in Taiwan when the student invited him to her graduation.
It is evident that the Lions Youth Exchange program has the potential to shape life-long relationships.
Trust is necessary from both sides. An eagerness to learn and accept different cultures can be a rewarding experience.
Krautwurst and his WV Youth Exchange panel work every year to accept applications for WV students aged 16-21.
Each year, Krautwurst tries to communicate with school counselors to spark interest in WV students who are looking for an opportunity that they would otherwise never be able to experience. The scholarship application consists of an essay and different eligibility requirements. Oh, and a willingness to present their foreign experience when they come back to the Mountain State.
The deadline for this year is November 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.