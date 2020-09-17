A Winchester truck driver died in an accident on Route 29 North Wednesday morning.
Gonzalo Reyes, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene about 3 miles north of the Slanesville General Store.
West Virginia State Police said Reyes was headed north about 10:15 a.m. in a single-axle flatbed truck hauling poured concrete wall frames when he apparently slid off the right side of the road. Police said he then overcorrected, causing the truck to skid that went off the other side of the road. He hit an embankment and truck turned over on its top.
Cpl. M.M. Massie is investigating the accident for the State Police. Other responders called to the scene included Slanesville fire, Augusta Fire and EMS, Capon Bridge fire, Hampshire County EMS and the Hampshire Count Medic.
