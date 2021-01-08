The Hampshire County Health Department has confirmed 1 employee testing positive at Anthony's Jr. located in Capon Bridge.
The health department has worked with management to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the positive case. All staff that had contact with the case have been quarantined. The facility has closed through Jan. 17th due to staff quarantines. The facility has disinfected and inspected by the health department for a re-open on Jan. 18.
The employee in question worked between the dates of Jan. 3 and Jan 4. If you have visited the restaurant between those dates, you may have come in contact with the positive case. Free Covid testing is available at Hampshire County Fairgrounds Tuesday, Jan. 12, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
