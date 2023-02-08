WVSDB girls uniforms

The WVSDB girl’s basketball team received new uniforms, water bottles, headbands, socks and key chains during their last game of the season against the Union Tigers.

PETERSBURG — “I was shocked. I just didn’t know what to say.”

The West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind Black Bears were greeted with “open arms” during their last game of the season against the Union Tigers.

