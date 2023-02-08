PETERSBURG — “I was shocked. I just didn’t know what to say.”
The West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind Black Bears were greeted with “open arms” during their last game of the season against the Union Tigers.
Black Bear Coach Debbie Combs was amazed by the generosity and welcoming spirit from the Tigers. Before the games began, the girl’s team was surprised with tees, new uniforms, water bottles, headbands, socks and key chains. The Tigers also gifted the girls and boys with cupcakes and a cake.
“(The Bears) were shocked too – and excited. They didn’t expect it at all. It was like Christmas to them, you know? They were happy,” Combs said joyfully.
Coach Combs received a bouquet of flowers, a keychain and a card that thanked her for her teams’ kindness and great sportsmanship.
Combs had first played against the Tigers last year, but she was amazed by the camaraderie during the entirety of the evening – as if they had known each other for years. She recalled hearing students and parents from Union cheering on the WVSDB teams and vice versa.
“It was really nice to see,” she said.
During and after the games, Combs noticed that Union players were pursuing interaction and friendship with the Bears; they “were showing a lot of effort” to communicate with the girls.
“They were trying to learn sign. They kept asking how to say ‘good game,’” she said.
Combs explained that a lot of other kids shy away from interacting with the Bears, but Union “embraced” and learned each other’s differences.
“It was an eye opener for our kids to realize that it’s ok to go to a hearing school,” she continued.
Combs said that even when the girls were holding an “exciting”15-15 close game, everyone cheered both teams with great enthusiasm.
The Bears lost in the end, but everyone gained new friends.
“It was special for the kids. I don’t think they’ve ever been treated like that… in a public school like that.”
Combs recognized that Union Coach Monica Shirk and players thought of the idea, but the parents pitched in to bring it all together.
“They really went out of their way. You can tell the community comes together and helps,” Combs said.
