SUNRISE SUMMIT — The 1-room schoolhouse up on the Hampshire High campus is seeing progress in the preservation of 1850 education history here.
Last week, Ed Snyder, whose late wife Joy Tutwiler’s family built and preserved the school from its inception in the 1800s, met with members of the Hampshire Association of Retired School Employees, as well as several HHS students, to work a little on the 1-room school, which needed some TLC and sprucing up after sitting virtually untouched for over 70 years.
“I thought (the work) was going to take all morning,” Snyder admitted last Monday, “Thanks for all the help; it made the task a snap.”
Snyder, joined by retirees Kelly Duckworth, Donna Clovis and Carol Fultz and assisted by a few young men from the high school, made extreme progress with the interior of the schoolhouse, with historically accurate books on shelves, slates on the desks, wooden chairs and more. Snyder said that while they made significant progress, there are several obstacles that still exist on the road to opening the schoolhouse as a museum.
The obstacles are mostly location-based, such as parking concerns, and the fact that the entrance to the schoolhouse is not handicap friendly. There isn’t a ramp as of right now, but Snyder said that there are plans underway to potentially work with volunteer groups to upgrade the school’s entrance.
“I have a lot of people who want to tour it,” Snyder added, “but we just have to get it ready.”
Along with the original furnishings, Snyder said he also purchased an old school bell that will be mounted on a post on the site as well.
The restoration project is taking shape, Snyder said, and he is grateful for the community’s help in restoring a historical site that has such deep roots in Hampshire County.
“What’s amazing is that all of it survived all these years, and it wouldn’t have, except it was on the Tutwiler Farm, which (the family) protected,” he explained. “I mean, all of it, it’s all 1850. It’s amazing.” o
