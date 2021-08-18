Library Director Nancy Meade kicked off the event with a recap of the efforts the library had made to continue to serve its clientele through a difficult year that had included not only a shutdown due to Covid, but also the initial loss of the library levy that left them without funding from the county.
A 2nd try to pass the library levy was successful, and local funding for the library was restored at the beginning of the new fiscal year on July 1, assuring the continuance of the state funds on which they had survived for the previous year - but as they prepared to open up again, they suffered another devastating loss, Meade reminded her audience.
This year’s fundraiser was dedicated to Genny and Bobby Lovett, who died in a house fire in June. Genny was one of the 3 library founders who were collectively honored as the county’s 35th Knights of Olde Hampshire in 2015, and was still serving on the library board.
Meade displayed a picture of the 3 library founders — Genny Lovett, Barbara Sirbaugh and Shirley Davvy, all 3 of whom continued to serve on the library’s board of directors, with Lovett acting as treasurer.
The library is preparing to renovate the downstairs children’s area, and Meade announced it would be renamed “Miss Genny’s Kids’ Corner” in honor of Genny Lovett.
A number of people in the audience were wearing WVU or Redskins shirts, and Meade explained this was to honor the Lovetts’ enthusiasm for their 2 favorite teams.
The Lovetts had also loved Rain Crow’s music and Bobby had sung along with the band, tapping his feet.
She also encouraged the audience to visit tables at which the library staff was selling raffle tickets for a variety of donated items, author Mike Robinson was selling copies of his 5-volume Winchester Tales, and the Friends of the Libraries were selling refreshments.
All 3 tables appeared to be busy, and most of the audience remained for the raffle following the performance. Meade later reported $3,175 was raised for the library at the event.
Rain Crow’s music was received enthusiastically by the audience, interrupted only by a brief intermission and a couple of songs written by singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith, sung by visiting guitarist Sue Settle from Colonial Beach, Va., in honor of the songwriter, who had died Friday.
Steve Bailes introduced the last 2 songs of the evening by remembering they had “always had Genny and Bobby sitting in back, with Bobby singing along, so we’re doing a couple of songs for Bobby and Genny.”
The band then closed with Wagon Wheel and County Roads, encouraging the audience to sing along with them.
