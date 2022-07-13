MOOREFIELD — Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Workforce Education Department will offer several short-term programs beginning Aug. 22 to give students the training needed to be entry-level workers.
Short-term training programs include certified nursing assistant (CNA), dental assistant, dialysis tech, HVAC, medical assistant, medical billing and coding, recovery coach, pharmacy tech, phlebotomy tech and welding.
Eastern will also offer online and in-person workshops throughout the year on anti-stigma, 2D auto-CAD, drone training, and grant proposal writing.
Call Eastern at 304-434-8000 or visit easternwv.edu. Financial aid may be available for those who qualify.
