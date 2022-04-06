The Fort Edwards Foundation is sponsoring its student art contest, with an April 18 deadline.
Hampshire County students can submit a drawing or model of what Fort Edwards would have looked like in 1756. Entries, with name and phone number attached, can be placed in the contest box at the Capon Bridge Library until April 18.
Prizes are $10, $15 and $25 gift cards.
* * *
The Potomac Valley Conservation District and the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service will hold a local work group meeting next Wednesday, April 13, to discuss conservation programs for 2022-23.
The session runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Brighton Park in Moorefield.
Attendees will learn about the Focused Conservation Approach and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
The local work group includes representatives from cooperating federal, state and local conservation organizations and is open to all farmers, agricultural producers and forest owners/managers. The Potomac Valley Conservation District covers Grant, Hardy, Pendleton, Mineral and Hampshire counties.
For more information call Christi Hicks at 304-276-5636.
* * *
Local Social Security offices are restoring in-person services, including for people without an appointment, as of Thursday, the Social Security Administration announced Monday.
* * *
The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers has once again granted accredited status to the UPMC Western Maryland Center for Breast Care.
To achieve this designation, a breast center must meet stringent standards in leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement for patients.
* * *
West Virginia’s average gas price fell 2.6 cents per gallon last week, averaging $4.04 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state. The average in West Virginia is 29.5 cents higher than a month ago and $1.29 higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 5.4 cents per gallon last week, averaging $4.17 Sunday. The national average is up 25.5 cents from a month ago and $1.31 from a year ago.
