Covid-19 took its place among the leading causes of death in Hampshire County — and is undoubtedly behind the rising number of deaths reported here in 2021.
Death certificates filed with the County Clerk as of last week had Covid listed as a contributing factor in 31 cases.
That doesn’t match up with the totals reported by the Hampshire County Health Department, but death certificates don’t come into the Courthouse quickly.
The Health Department had reported 12 Covid-19 deaths in 2020 and another 49 in 2021.
Certificates on 2020 deaths outnumbered 2021 reports all through January last year and still trickled in through the remaining 11 months. Death certificates for Hampshire County residents who died out-of-state came in with dates of 2018, 2017, 2004 and 1991.
Our total number of 2021 deaths recorded by last week was 362 — better than 40% higher than the 251 reported for 2020 at this point last year or the 253 the year before.
Hampshire County’s leading cause of death remained heart disease, followed by cancer of all types.
Heart issues — from heart attacks to chronic cardiovascular disease — accounted for 95 deaths in Hampshire County during 2021.
Cancer claimed 79 lives here in 2021, with lung (14 cases), colo-rectal (11) and pancreatic cancer (7) being the leading causes.
Untimely deaths by accidents, substance abuse and suicide claimed 30 Hampshire County lives in 2021.
• Four people between the ages of 77 and 94 died from falls.
• Six men died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
• Seven deaths were reported from drug overdoses, and 2 more from the effects of chronic alcoholism.
• Seven people died in vehicle accidents and an 8th was killed when a bulldozer ran over him.
• Three people died in house fires.
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, better known as COPD, claimed 24 Hampshire lives in 2021. Fourteen people died from strokes.
Dementia or Alzheimer’s took 24 lives, diabetes claimed 8 and sepsis 10.
Thirteen people had death certificates that said they died of natural causes.
Other causes of deaths ranged from the common — Parkinson’s, pneumonia and liver failure — to the more obscure, like a case of Crohn’s Disease and 2 of dysphagia, an inability to swallow food.
