New pool idea

The rough draft depiction of the new aquatic center on School Street – by no means a final version.

ROMNEY — The second-ever Romney pool fundraising meeting got cracking Monday evening, and numbers, names, outreach and – of course – fundraiser ideas were all pitched around.

As of right now, it’s a numbers game. While the cost to hire an engineering firm to plan the new pool on School Street in Romney may be $70,000, that’s simply the tip of the iceberg.

