ROMNEY — The second-ever Romney pool fundraising meeting got cracking Monday evening, and numbers, names, outreach and – of course – fundraiser ideas were all pitched around.
As of right now, it’s a numbers game. While the cost to hire an engineering firm to plan the new pool on School Street in Romney may be $70,000, that’s simply the tip of the iceberg.
It’ll be $70,000, plus a whole lot more – actual construction and material costs, maintenance, salaries for employees and more.
It’s actually closer to a multi-million dollar project, said group organizer Patty Anderson.
Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle pointed out that moving forward, the name of the project – and the account set up for direct donations – will be under the “Romney Pool,” even though the entire Hampshire County community makes use of it during the summertime months. Calling it the “Community Pool” makes it seem like the Town of Romney is building a separate pool rather than replacing the 60-plus year old one.
Fundraising ideas flew around the Romney fire hall at the 5:30 p.m. meeting Monday, including partnering with the Hampshire County Public Library, setting up a table or booth at the WV Peach Festival in August, an “elimination dinner” – though that might be a bit too much work for the committee to take on right now, Anderson said.
“We need to try to fund fundraisers that are easier to tackle, and do a long-term plan,” she said.
Keadle reminded folks that the Town of Romney did apply for the $70,000 planning grant, which will be an all-or-nothing amount. If the town wins the grant, all of the donations and funds raised will go toward the next phases of the new pool’s development.
If it doesn’t, then the sum needed to get the ball rolling is about $39,650 – since the County Commission granted the project $30,000 two weeks ago, and a weekend bake sale brought in just under $400.
Local businesses have also stepped up and committed to putting on fundraisers, including Italian Touch, Lost Mountain BBQ Co., the Romney Moose and The Brass Rail – and Springfield’s Bruce Nicholson suggested that the group set up donation tables at the South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival on June 24 and the Hampshire County Fair at the end of July.
Getting the word out about meetings and fundraising events is crucial, said Romney’s Hannah Reno. Instead of using the Town of Romney’s Facebook page, Reno commented that she’d be more than happy to create a page dedicated solely to pool fundraising – a page that will promote positive ideas and cooperation within the community about the plan for the new aquatic center.
The plans for the pool right now – a splash pad and a slide are just two suggested features – is nowhere near set in stone, Keadle emphasized. There will be ample opportunity for public input as the pool moves into its planning phase.
Romney councilperson Bill Taylor pointed out the daunting reality of town pools, saying that a pool is a “luxury item.”
“You’ll never break even on a swimming pool,” he admitted. “There’s operation costs and maintenance year after year…everyone’s gotta be involved to make this work.”
The group’s meetings will move around the county, so folks who live in places other than Romney might be able to easily plan to attend. The next meeting is scheduled for June 5 in Capon Bridge – location to be determined, Anderson said.
