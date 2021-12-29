But B&O tax proposal is tabled
ROMNEY — The town is getting ready to ask the state for some home rule authority, but the bulk of the discussion at this month’s Town Council meeting was on a proposal that was scuttled — a business-and-occupancy tax.
State law allows a town to assess either a B&O tax or a sales tax. Romney has had a 1% sales tax since 2015.
Attorney Logan Mantz pointed out to council members that the 2 taxes target different types of businesses. A sales tax is paid on goods sold. A B&O tax is levied on services such contractors, landlords and attorneys, along with wholesalers.
Having 1 or the other means the town is picking which part of the economy to tax, he suggested. Having both levels the playing field.
But, council member John Duncan asked, what would the council be providing back to the town with the proceeds from a B&O tax?
Mayor Beverly Keadle noted that when a B&O tax was suggested a decade ago, it was reportedly met with a lot of resistance.
Councilman Bill Taylor, attending via Zoom while in Europe, responded that the sales tax and a user fee on people who work in Romney but don’t live here also raised a lot of ire at the time — but nobody squawks about them now.
The 5 council members in attendance (Duncan Hott is out with health issues) agreed unanimously to table looking into a B&O tax and focus on 2 other issues.
The council then passed a resolution authorizing attorney Logan Mantz to draw up applications to the state for Romney to be able to reduce the size of commissions and councils to 5 people and to be able to write direct citations.
Without home rule, Romney would be required to put 12 people on its new development authority.
“With our small population that can create issues of meeting quorums,” Keadle noted.
Home rule would allow the town to reduce the commission’s size to 5.
Under state law now, when Romney finds a code violation, it must write a warning and give the person cited 30 days to rectify a problem. Direct citation would eliminate the warning period.
Home Rule allows municipalities to establish procedures beyond those explicitly directed by state law. Cities and towns that want home rule have to petition the state’s Home Rule Board for powers.
Home rule can be granted generally to any city or town over 2,000 people. Romney, being smaller, must apply for home rule authority regarding specific issues, like citations or committee size.
The Home Rule Board meets again in February to consider requests. Keadle’s aim is to have specific resolutions on direct citations and committee sizes ready for the council’s approval at the Jan. 10 meeting so the applications can be submitted in time. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.