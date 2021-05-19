ROMNEY — Helping Hands has made a name for itself giving back to the community, and now it’s time for the community to give back to them.
Namely, give back medical equipment they borrowed from the Romney thrift store, if they aren’t using it.
“I just wanted a friendly reminder,” said Mary French Barbe, Helping Hands owner. “If the people are still using them, I don’t want them back.”
Specifically, if the equipment is sitting around gathering dust, Barbe said, they’d love to have it back. In fact, they need it back to keep the supply running.
“I’m having so many calls (for equipment),” she said. “Transfer benches and bath chairs, those 2 things is what I’m in need of.”
A few years ago, Helping Hands was having a similar equipment issue, but the concern was wheelchairs. Barbe said she understands that folks get busy and returning equipment seems low on the priority list, but she said she’s been getting a lot of requests with nothing to offer folks in need.
“I’m completely out,” she admitted, “and I have been for about a month.”
Medical equipment that has been borrowed from Helping Hands can be returned directly to the charity’s thrift store on West Main Street in Romney. All the necessary paperwork will be taken care of by the staff. For more information, visit the store or call 304-822-8448 for more information.
“If they’re sitting in their basement or garage or just really don’t need them, I’d like if they could take the time to bring them back and return them,” Barbe said.
