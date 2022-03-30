One thing that the last half dozen years have taught America is that people are free to speak their mind — whether online or in person.
Even if they’re a few facts shy of understanding.
As my new favorite proverb (Chapter 19, Verse 2) says: “Zeal without knowledge is not a good thing.”
So let’s take a ride bringing knowledge to bear on a few zealous assertions that have been tossed around publicly recently in Hampshire County.
Spoken at 2 candidate forums in the past month: There haven’t been any new businesses in Hampshire County in the last 6 years (or 7, depending on which time the claim was made).
Tractor Supply, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Lost Mountain Barbecue, Rt. 50 Biscuits and Burgers, El Centro, Bent River Trading Company, The White House on Main, a couple of Dollar Generals …
And those are just the retail outlets.
Add Pioneer Ridge Realty, Gina’s Soft Cloths, Allegany Teachers Credit Union and New England Manufacturing to the list too.
That’s just off the top of my head — and I know I left out a bunch, because the Secretary of State issues 8 or 10 or 15 new business licenses every month to firms starting up in Hampshire County.
Every. Single. Month.
Did I mention that Galehead is putting in a solar farm in Augusta? Isn’t that a new business?
Also spoken at a candidate forum: The county is run by the “orchardmen.”
Well, Garry Shanholtz is a former county commissioner, with the emphasis on “former.” I think Eli Cook stays too busy with his farm and orchard to get involved in politics much.
Cordell Watts has a big orchard down between High View and Gore, but I’m not sure which side of the state line he calls home.
Ken Ruggles in Levels? He has opinions he shares, but I don’t think Brian Eglinger, Bob Hott and Dave Cannon, our commissioners, kowtow to him.
Folks, that’s about all the “orchardmen” that are left in Hampshire County.
(I know, I know. I left your family out. If I did and you’re the orchardman that secretly pulls all the political strings in the county, then feel free to let me know.)
From an online petition: The West Virginia State Senate needs to remove Jeff Pancione as county superintendent.
I’m not even sure where to begin on this one.
Let’s start with the fact that the state senate doesn’t appoint or dismiss county school superintendents.
The closest the state senate comes to a role in how superintendents are selected is that it is a third of the process (along with the House of Delegates and the governor) that makes the laws governing how county school systems operate.
That is to say, somewhere back in time the Legislature passed a bill that the governor signed to create the code that says counties will have 5-member school boards that select a superintendent, who has to live either in that county or a neighboring West Virginia county.
(This should also debunk another misconception brought to our attention recently, that county superintendents run for office. They don’t; they’re appointed by the members of the board of education, who do run for office.)
Here’s the takeaway:
If you don’t like the way the county schools are being run or you think economic growth in the county is somewhere between weak and nonexistent, then go ahead and speak up.
But before you do, make sure you have your facts right. Make sure you know who to direct your frustrations to.
Otherwise, you undermine your own argument. Who’s going to believe no new business has come to Hampshire County in the last 6 or 7 years if you can rattle off a list of new businesses without even breaking a mental sweat?
Who’s going to think petitioning the state senate to get rid of Jeff Pancione is worth their consideration if that’s not how to get rid of him?
(Although, I must concede, when I stumbled across that online petition last week, it did have 7 signatures.)
Abraham Lincoln is credited with saying, “Better to remain silent and thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.”
Even though he likely didn’t say that (the 1st reference to it ever was in 1931, 66 years after he died), it’s a point worth remembering.
So I’ll shut up now.
