ROMNEY — A lightning-fast school board meeting Monday night saw the approval of a slew of personnel changes and a few updates on the new school facilities around the county.
Topping the personnel changes were several athletic shifts – the approval of Jarrett Hott as Romney Middle’s head football coach, Brooke Judy as an assistant girls soccer coach at Hampshire High, Chad VanMeter as the head golf coach at Hampshire High and Trevor Largent as Capon Bridge Middle School’s new athletic director, a position formerly held by Judy.
The board also OK’d the Hampshire High athletic department to post for an additional assistant coach for three sports – girls and boys basketball and volleyball – so that a freshman team can be included if student participation allows.
“We’re saying to invest in those kids, give them a chance to mature and grow,” said Superintendent Jeff Pancione. Freshman teams will need a minimum of 10 players.
“That’s 30 more kids who will get a chance to compete,” he said. Board member Kim Poland said that sports are a great way to keep kids in school.
The board also approved the memorandum of understanding between the County Commission and the school board regarding PRO officers at HHS, CBMS and RMS for the upcoming year.
After meeting with Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions, president Ed Morgan said that it stuck with him that the PRO officer won’t be required to attend extracurricular activities beyond the work day – but that Sions emphasized that the officers will be there anyway.
It’s a way to show a good relationship between the entities, Morgan said, and will continue to foster the relationships the officers have with the students.
The construction work at the Ice Mountain and Windy Ridge school sites is moving at “lightspeed,” Morgan said. This week, representatives from the School Building Authority at the state level – including director Andy Neptune – will be in Hampshire County to see the progress.
The gym at Capon Bridge Elementary School has officially been completed, Pancione said.
Also at the meeting, the board again approved the backpack programs in Hampshire County – “a no brainer,” Morgan said – as well as approved revisions to their policy 3205 (Narcan administration) and OK’d Envoca Insurance as the schools’ worker’s compensation carrier effective July 1.
