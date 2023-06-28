ROMNEY — A lightning-fast school board meeting Monday night saw the approval of a slew of personnel changes and a few updates on the new school facilities around the county.

Topping the personnel changes were several athletic shifts – the approval of Jarrett Hott as Romney Middle’s head football coach, Brooke Judy as an assistant girls soccer coach at Hampshire High, Chad VanMeter as the head golf coach at Hampshire High and Trevor Largent as Capon Bridge Middle School’s new athletic director, a position formerly held by Judy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.