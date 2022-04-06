PURGITSVILLE — A man was killed and a Grant County deputy wounded when a routine transport went awry at the Hampshire-Hardy county line early Friday morning.
Jeremy D. Berg, 43, of Maysville was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Grant County deputy, whose identity has not been revealed, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was listed in stable condition Friday afternoon and subsequently released.
A man who lives in the vicinity of the shooting told WHSV TV station in Harrisonburg, Va., that he heard 6 gunshots a little after midnight on April 1. When he went outside to check, he saw police lights in the distance.
The Moorefield Examiner reported the deputy was transporting Berg to the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta.
The shooting occurred along U.S. 20 near Justamere Road, about 2.5 miles south of the Purgitsville Post Office.
The State Police press release identified Berg as “the suspect” in the case. A funeral home notice in Petersburg said services for Berg and burial would be private.
Any shooting involving a police officer in West Virginia is investigated by the State Police, in this case the Moorefield Detachment. The State Police said no other information will be forthcoming in the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.