Despite steamy weather, Hampshire County fair brought massive crowds to Augusta
AUGUSTA — Up, up and up.
That’s the trend for this year’s fair numbers, reported fair chairman Duane “Punkin” Oates.
Numbers-wise, it was a massive week.
Overall, attendance increased throughout the week, minus Thursday, Oates said – probably because of the weather.
“I feel that was from not as big of a crowd at the parade,” he explained. “Because of the heat – when you don’t have people watching the parade, you don’t have people coming to the fair.”
With the exception of Thursday, attendance this year boasted big numbers all around.
Wednesday night brought crowds to see contemporary Christian musician Ryan Stevenson take the stage in a performance Oates called a “huge success,” and Tuesday’s attendance was the biggest increase the fairgrounds saw compared to years past.
A ballpark figure for how much the fair brought in last week, total? Between $500,000 and $600,000, Oates said.
The livestock sale on Saturday night alone brought in a whopping $344,000.
Food-wise, folks were gobbling up everything they were served.
“We sold a lot of food,” Oates detailed. “The prime
rib that we got in Friday night, we sold out by 6:30 p.m.”
The sit-down dinners saw success all week, likely also due to the steamy summer weather.
“It’s so hot, and you get to come in and have a full dinner for $10 in an air-conditioned building,” Oates said.
Friday saw a few obstacles with the truck and tractor pull, scheduled for 6 p.m. that evening. Due to difficulties with the sled, the event didn’t kick off until 9 p.m. and “ran into the morning hours,” Oates said. He thanked everyone for their patience, including the 10-plus people from the crowd who volunteered to help at the pull.
Saturday was chock-full of events, despite a few sporadic downpours.
The mud bog Saturday afternoon brought engine revs and excitement to onlookers.
During the event, a driver collided with a parked Slanesville fire truck on the course, and the driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries – but have since been released and are recovering. The fair committee declined to comment about the accident right now, Oates said.
The fireworks Saturday night were a mega-hit. With a show that was 22 minutes long, it was a perfect end to a busy, eventful, exciting fair week in Hampshire County.
Oates offered a huge “thank you” to the Ruritan clubs in the county, as well as the countless volunteers who donated their time throughout the week to bring the fairgrounds to life.
“Without the volunteers, it would be very hard to get everything done,” Oates said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.