West Virginia’s fall fire season rules begin Friday, prohibiting daytime burning among other things.
From Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 every year, state law bars burning from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The law also requires individuals who are burning to create a 10-foot-wide safety strip with no flammable materials around the burn area.
Fires must be attended until they are extinguished and only plant material may be burned.
“Only vegetative material produced on site can be burned,” said regional forester Bill Pownell with the West Virginia Division of Forestry. “They can’t haul it in from somewhere else.”
Debris burnings are one of the most common cases for out-of-control fires, Pownell said.
Individuals responsible for fires that end up escaping and spreading are subject to fines, which range from $100 to $1,000, plus a civil penalty of $200.
Public businesses and utilities can pursue obtaining permits for $125 issued by the local Division of Forestry. While permits are not for residential use, farms may apply for permits at no cost.
For individuals planning an early morning or evening burn, some safety advice is to call a 911 operator to let them know you’re planning a controlled burn in the event that a passerby sees the fire and reports it.
The non-emergency number for the county’s 911 and emergency services center is 304-822-6000.
The Division of Forestry offers these other tips for safe outdoor burning:
• Put debris in several small piles, instead of one large one.
• Never burn on dry, windy days.
• Select a safe place away from overhead power lines, phone lines or other obstructions and where the fire cannot spread into the woods or weedy or brushy areas.
• Have water and tools on hand to extinguish anything that may escape the burn area.
• Don’t burn debris that produces a lot of smoke at times when smoke does not rise. If the smoke spreads out near the ground instead of rising, put out the fire and burn another time.
• Call 911 immediately if a fire does escape.
• Contact local government offices for possible burning ordinances when burning within city limits.
For fires that get out of control, residents are advised to immediately call 911.
