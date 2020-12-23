MOOREFIELD — Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s 8-foot chicken statue has received a new coat of paint from local artist Kelson Thorne.
The statue, named Henrietta by Eastern President Charles Terrell, was one of Kelson’s many recent mural projects completed over the summer and fall. The statue overlooks Corridor H on the north end of Eastern’s campus, welcoming travelers to the Poultry Capital of West Virginia.
Thorne is a graduate of West Virginia University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts in painting in December 2019. He now works as a Recovery Specialist at the Potomac Highlands Guild.
Over the summer, Thorne initiated a project to create murals in Grant, Pendleton, Hardy and Mineral counties, using positive slogans and promoting healthy lifestyles in the community.
Kelson has painted murals across the Potomac Highlands in addition to the statue at Eastern, including Queen’s Point Coffee in Keyser, the City Pool in Petersburg, and the newly restored Petersburg High School Fieldhouse and lockerroom.
“I was very excited to paint a statue, especially a huge chicken,” Thorne said.
The project was made possible by a donation from Pilgrim’s Pride. Thorne incorporated his unique style to the statue painting, using both brushes and spray paint to create his vision.
“A lot of the time I find when I’m painting, the artwork seems to create itself,” Thorne told Eastern’s Art Society publication, the Eagle’s Nest. “Most of my work incorporates the subconscious mind; it allows me to paint more freely. I like to be expressive with the medium.”
Pop culture, he said, seems to be a trend he has always followed in art.
“I want to bring an expressive element to pop art,” he said. “I like to convey these personal connections with expressive painting. If I had to coin a term for my current trend/movement it would be called ‘Pop Expressionism.’”
Featured in the painting are Eastern’s, Pilgrim’s Pride’s, and Thorne’s personal logos. The statue required mostly spray paint due to the rigid nature of the chicken’s features.
Thorne has been active within the Eastern community, having his work displayed during a solo exhibition at Eastern’s Eagle’s Nest Gallery on the main campus last February. He hopes to continue with his indoor and outdoor mural project and continue exhibiting locally.
