$350,000 grant to boost trout in Cacapon River watershed
A $350,630 grant will fund a 1-2 punch by a pair of nonprofits to restore native brook trout habitat in the Cacapon watershed and protect its streams through conservation easements.
Trout Unlimited and the Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust will receive the funds over 2 years from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency.
“The combination of doing the restoration and applying a permanent conservation easement to the land is really the most ideal situation to protect really important resources,” said Jennifer Jones, the land trust’s executive director.
The grant, announced last week by West Virginia’s senators, Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, will do more than purchase easements and help dig out compromised waters.
The 2 groups will be able to launch the Cacapon Watershed Collaborative to work with other agencies.
“Our vision is to get everybody to the table to talk about the watershed and protecting the amazing resources that we have,” Jones said. “This is an opportunity for us all to come together to identify what those shared goals are.”
She called the various state agencies and farmland protection boards working in the watershed “great partners” who do a lot of great work.
The grant will also allow the land trust to undertake a research project to learn directly from landowners their views on land protection.
“We want to get many, many voices to help us understand what they want for the watershed and what they want for their land,” Jones said. “I don’t want to make assumptions.”
But at the heart of the grant — especially for Trout Unlimited — is restoring and protecting key riverside and stream habitat vital to the brook trout population.
“You have to have a fishing hole to have fish,” says Dustin Wichterman, associate director for Trout Unlimited’s Mid-Atlantic Coldwater Habitat Program.
And not just any brook trout.
“When we survey for brook trout, we do genetic analysis to see if they’re Cacapon brook trout and not from hatcheries,” said DNR fish biologist Brandon Keplinger. “We need to make sure they’re native brook trout.”
DNR and Trout Unlimited work hand in hand to study the brookies and keep the population healthy. Keplinger said that what Trout Unlimited brings to the table is the ability to work with private landowners that border the public streams and rivers.
Wichterman describes Trout Unlimited’s work with landowners as a start-to-finish approach.
“We put our work where our mouth is,” he says.
If Trout Unlimited asks a farmer to consider fencing to keep cattle out of the river, for example, his group starts with help finding the funds and securing permits.
Trout Unlimited employs its own people and brings in its own heavy equipment for the project.
“If we’re going to exclude animals from a stream, we have to supply adequate water,” Wichterman notes. “If we’re going to show up to help someone, we don’t walk away.”
The result, he says, is a healthier stream and a better farm.
“It’s a win-win all across the board,” he says.
Keplinger says Trout Unlimited’s work is important to the Department of Natural Resources for a couple of reasons.
“We don’t manage areas anglers can’t get benefit from,” Keplinger notes. “That’s where brook trout are most imperiled,”
And that’s where Trout Unlimited often steps in.
Development, foresting and agriculture all encroach on the health of the streams and the trout. The result is “streams that are too wide and shallow, Sediment that’s accumulating,” he says.
Fencing out cattle is accompanied by relandscaping the river’s edge and reclaiming the deep areas of the river where the brook trout thrive.
And reclaiming the Cacapon and Lost Rivers watershed is important for all of Hampshire County and West Virginia.
“Hampshire is the line,” Keplinger says, between development that has overrun streams to the east and the relatively unscathed lands to the west.
The 680-square mile Cacapon watershed in portions of Hampshire, Hardy and Morgan counties has been identified as a priority in the Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund program. Jones reasserted that it represents the easternmost stronghold for native brook trout in the state.
