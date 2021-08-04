July 29: Randall Scott Arnold, 32, of Romney was arrested for falsely reporting an emergency incident.
July 30: Welton Darl Shipe III, 36, of Capon Bridge was arrested for trespassing.
Aug. 1: Dustin Kirk Johnson, 30, of Levels was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Frederick County, Md., for failure to appear for burglary 3rd- and 4th-degree.
July 26-Aug. 1
