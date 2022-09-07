CAPON BRIDGE — Head over to the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department grounds to celebrate the 9th annual Veteran’s Appreciation Festival Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.
“We’ve been blessed so far that each year it’s grown more and more,” said Larrice Craver with Hampshire County Veteran’s Foundation.
The organization is a nonprofit that provides assistance to local veterans and families. Three years ago, they started receiving applications from high school seniors in need who had a parent or guardian that was a veteran.
Craver said that their mission is to keep growing and supporting the local heroes.
She pointed out that even though support from the community has grown, so has the need for assistance.
“That’s why we do this; no one gets paid,” explained Craver.
FFA and 4H kids will be volunteering and keep things running smoothly.
The event is free admission with free parking. There will be various food vendors, and entertainment starts at 12:30 p.m. All proceeds from vendors will go directly towards supporting local heroes.
A freedom ride will also be taking place. Sign ups will start at 8:30 a.m. at Romney Cycle. The riders will travel to Petersburg, Wardensville and join the festival attendees back to Capon Bridge.
There will be a bouncy house for those who want a last glimpse of summer fun. Craver said to just come out for a relaxing and fun afternoon and support your local veterans.
“It’s a win-win for everyone.” Craver said.
For more information on the festival, contact Larrice Craver at 540-450-7751 or Terry Craver at 540-450-7751.
