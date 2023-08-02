It’s the complaint heard ‘round the county: Internet is down.
Frontier customers around Hampshire have been struggling with spotty Internet for the last two weeks – some with no connectivity at all, others with minimal or on-and-off access to Internet, and for many, it affects more than their ability to scroll social media.
The cause of these outages? “Ant erosion,” the company reported Tuesday.
“It was an ant infestation…a freak, weird thing,” detailed Chrissy Murray, Frontier’s vice-president of external corporate communications. “(Ants) chewed up the lines, deteriorating them and causing the outage.”
Murray offered a rough timeline of the outages – service was down in Paw Paw first, on July 15, and was restored within 24 hours. On July 17, service was down again due to erosion from ant activity, and was again restored in short order. That pattern continued for days.
It was like a game of tag, Murray said. The outages were reported, and Frontier workers were on scene right away to fix it, but would find even more erosion.
“They weren’t ‘not doing’ anything about it,” she added. “It’s frustrating for the customer, and it’s frustrating for us, too.”
Unreliable Internet access isn’t a foreign issue for Hampshire Countians, and outages – whether they’re a day, a week or more without connectivity – affect the livelihood of individuals and small businesses. Romney’s Kathee Rogers emphasized that teleworking is vital to many folks’ jobs these days.
“Using vacation time due to poor Internet service is a hardship,” she said. “If this continues, people will be forced to move.”
Bonnie Welty of Capon Bridge takes pictures at the Hampshire County Fair and uploads them to her Facebook page – rather, this year, she tried to, but was unable for three days to get the photos published.
She ended up having to access the Internet at her job in Winchester in order to make the photos available for exhibitors – a task that should have taken her 20 minutes, she said, but took three days with Frontier.
On their website, Frontier Communications offers their customers a way to check their address for outages and stay on top of them through their Frontier account, though many Hampshire County residents – like Augusta’s Susan Feller – aren’t able to easily get through to the company’s customer service to file a technical report.
“I missed an email about a contract for three days,” Feller said. “Now I can’t reliably use a conference Zoom function, which would connect me with fellow West Virginia business owners.”
In many areas of the county, Frontier customers are frustrated not just with the spotty Internet access, but with the possibility that they may have to pay full price for a service that many of them aren’t receiving.
“I honestly think Frontier owes us a week of free Internet,” Wall suggested. “At least let it reflect on next month’s bill.”
Murray said that if customers were able to call in and submit a ticket detailing their troubles, they would be able to get a credit on their Frontier account for the outage.
“We do care,” she emphasized, calling Hampshire and the surrounding area a “hugely prioritized market” as the company plans to expand fiber into the area.
As of noon on Tuesday, the ant infestation was taken care of, Murray said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.