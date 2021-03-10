$13.5 million, 10-year facility plan supports operational changes
WVSDB plans to group all students up through grade 5 — deaf and blind together — in the current School for the Blind building and grades 6-12 in the current School for the Deaf.
In addition:
• All residential students will be housed in Keller Hall starting this August;
• Administration will move to Seaton Hall in 2022;
• The oldest building on campus, the Blue-Gold Café, will be renovated next year as a recreational activities center; and
• A technical assistance center for accessibility serving the entire state is being established at the Instructional Resource Center.
Approval of the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan is on the agenda for the State Board of Education in Charleston today (Wednesday, March 10). The plan was finalized last week after a public hearing held via Zoom last Wednesday.
The plan outlines the projected physical needs for the school over the next 10 years, which began, acting Superintendent Pat Homberg noted, with the schools’ goals and objectives.
“We were able to go building by building and identify what the needs of each building was and marry that with the educational needs of the school moving into the next decade,” she told the 4 dozen people in the hour-long meeting.
The bottom line is a $13.5 million proposal to renovate and shore up buildings.
“Our CEFP is not that grand,” Homberg said. She compared it to WVSDB’s 2010 plan, the 1st in the history of the schools, which sought $45 million and included new construction. Most of it never occurred.
Homburg said the bulk of the funding through 2029 — $11 million-plus — would come from the schools’ existing legislative allocation each year.
The rest, a little over $2 million, would be supplied by the School Building Authority, which cannot give more than $250,000 to WVSDB in any given year.
Homberg said that the plan helps the schools spend their funds the most effectively and positions WVSDB for growth.
Part of the plan calls for expanding career-technical education offerings, either on campus or in conjunction with Hampshire High School.
And she pointed to the state’s establishment of the accessibility technical support program at the IRC as a sign of its commitment to the schools and Romney.
“Both the State Board of Education and (State School Superintendent) Clayton Burch very much want the school to be brought up to speed, to increase enrollment,” she said. “That’s 1 reason the technical assistance center is being placed here.”
The center will include 2 counselors from the Department of Rehabilitation Services to work with the visually and hearing impaired here and across the state.
Much of the funding is earmarked for structural projects. Fire alarm systems are being upgraded in both school buildings, both residence halls, the IRC, administration and maintenance buildings this year.
The 6-12 school, IRC and a wing of the old Elementary Deaf building are due new roofs next year with Keller Hall being reroofed in 2023 and a 2027 date for roofs on Seaton Hall, the pre-k-5 school and the P.E. building.
Heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems are being upgraded at the IRC this year, the pre-k-5 school next year, Seaton Hall in 2025 and the 6-12 school in 2027.
Administrative offices will move to Seaton Hall because the 121-year-old Administration Building needs the central entrance replaced and extensive structural repairs to the foundation.
Seaton Hall will also house lodging for visiting adults as well as students attending short courses on campus.
In 2023, a parking lot beside the IRC will be established where the Arnold House was demolished 3 years ago during a summer-long National Guard project.
Three buildings are slated for demolition in 2029 — the boiler house, Hines Hollow house and the transportation building.
The plan also includes transferring a lot fronting Depot Street to Hampshire County Schools to be included in the site of Hampshire’s new West Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.