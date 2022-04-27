ROMNEY — Monday night’s school board meeting was off to a bittersweet start, as John J. Cornwell principal Linda Nixon presented the school’s final LSIC (local school improvement council) update.
“We’ll put it to rest, finally, tonight,” she began.
Nixon presented both JJC and Springfield-Green Spring Elementary’s update, describing that this year has been leaps and bounds better than last year, with its constant in-and-out and heavy reliance on remote learning.
“If anything good came out of the pandemic, it was parents recognizing the importance of the schools,” she said.
SGS academic coach Melanie Meck added, “Our teachers and our students have both been working really hard this year. (Our improvement) is a testament to how important it is to be in the classroom.”
Nixon wrapped up her report with a few emotional words to the board.
“It has been my personal pleasure to be your principal at John J. Cornwell,” she said. “We have had some blessed days at that little school. The good coming out of that little school is marvelous. I hope it goes down in Hampshire County history.”
The board voted months ago to close the school at the end of the year, due to dwindling enrollment and the upcoming construction of new schools here in the upcoming years.
Hampshire High School assistant principal Christy Stump and counselor Tiffani Anderson presented the high school’s LSIC update, focusing on their goals of improving attendance and student engagement, both in an academic and extracurricular sense.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione said the school’s hour-long lunch, which gives students an opportunity to blow off a little steam, spend some time with their friends or get additional academic help, has been “a hit.”
“We had a rocky start (with lunch),” Stump said with a chuckle. “But we’ve continuously tweaked it.”
Students can run off some energy playing basketball in the gym, socialize with their friends, visit counselors and more. Stump explained that the hour-long lunch encourages kids to make “good choices and manage their time.”
Board vice president Ed Morgan called it, “controlled chaos, but in a good way.”
The HHS duo also highlighted the positive impact of college visits, the school’s growing CTE program, and an excellent student council.
Other than LSIC updates, the board’s agenda was thin, but Susan Parker made an appearance to discuss the future of Mustang Garden at Slanesville Elementary with the impending construction of the new North Elementary School.
She described the “tremendous amount of time and effort” that has gone into the maintenance of the community garden, as well as the amount of donated materials that have kept it blooming, such as the fence, donated by Potomac Valley Conservation District.
She added that it has cost Hampshire County Schools $0 to maintain.
The designs for the new schools are still being adjusted, but in the most recent design, a dry pond was placed on the property where the garden currently sits. The board, at their work session with the McKinley architects 2 weeks ago, emphasized the need to consider alternative locations for the dry pond and keep the garden where it is right now.
The board also met last Tuesday, where they approved a new calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
Two calendars were originally proposed, and the community was able to vote on which calendar they preferred. “Calendar 2” blew “Calendar 1” out of the water; the 2nd option is characterized by an Aug. 18 1st day of school, and the end of the 1st semester ending right before Christmas break.
The last day of school for next year will be May 31, with graduation landing on May 26.
