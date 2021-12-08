Lack of bathrooms in new Capon Bridge gym design spark concerns
More specifically, the lack of “appropriate” bathroom facilities in the designs for the new gym was the hot topic, and Capon Bridge’s Jill Whitacre presented some of her concerns about the lack of those facilities to the board.
“They’re going to build a gym at Capon Bridge Elementary, and it was just approved to be a regular-sized gym. However, that gym is going to have bleachers that won’t accommodate everyone, and no bathrooms,” Whitacre began. “That’s a problem.”
The current design for the Capon Bridge gym sees a regulation-size facility, connected to the main building by a short breezeway, with primary bathrooms just inside the main building. Board vice president Ed Morgan described the distance as being “21 tiles” away from the gym.
Board member Dee Dee Rinker also confirmed that access to the bathrooms would not allow access to the rest of the school, either.
Whitacre outlined a few of her worries to the board in her 16-minute presentation, including safety concerns about the breezeway, lack of handicap-accessible facilities and potential challenges when it comes to holding community events in the school gym.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate at all. Our students are suffering now because we have a gym that’s at another school,” she continued, “and now we want to build a gym and not put bathrooms in it. I think we are going in the opposite direction from where we need to be.”
At the last meeting, the board took a big step for the schools, accepting a bid from Harbel Inc., a Cumberland-based construction company in The Belt Group, for about $2.3 million to build the new gym.
The original amount of money allotted for the gym project, as outlined in the bond election order, was $2 million.
The 1st drafts of the design for the new gym placed the gym about 4 feet shy of regulation size. The board voted to increase the size of the gym, and that increase, along with the addition of a retaining wall, pushed the cost projection from the original budgeted $2 million to about $2.7 million (meaning that the increase in size, as well as the retaining wall, pushed the project about $700,000 over budget).
The bid from Harbel was $2.3 million, which was $400,000 less than the original bid projection of $2.7.
“Various reasons come to mind as to why we would not put bathrooms in the gym, and one of them that stands out to me is that we do not want that gym to be for community use,” Whitacre went on. “I would like to remind everyone in here that is paying for that gym that I personally watched my taxes go up. You’re getting hit hard.”
Whitacre asked the board about the status of the 3 new schools that will be built, and whether or not those new schools will have bathrooms in the gym.
Morgan explained that out of the 3 new schools, only 1 school’s design included bathrooms in the gym.
“I don’t think it’s fair that 1 school is going to get a brand-new school, a gym and bathrooms, when we’re not getting a new elementary school. We are getting a gym,” Whitacre added. “There is so much division in this county, and it starts here. It needs to be fair across the board.”
Whitacre concluded her presentation by asking the board to reevaluate their decision regarding the gym and its lack of bathroom facilities, suggesting that with the cost of materials coming down, as well as other external factors, there may be more money-saving options.
“I think the people that made the recommendation for the bathrooms to be in the school and not the gym don’t have a vested interest in this county,” she said. “Keep your minds open when talking to the architect.”
Morgan pointed out that the board would be holding another work session with the McKinley design team and lead architect Patrick Rymer next week.
“We will definitely bring it up, and find out more information for you,” Morgan offered.
