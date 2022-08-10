CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge Public Library is taking on a big undertaking; penning a book about their town’s rich history. The book seeks to bridge “the old, the new and the in-between”.
“We want to make it an interesting read,” said Shirley Davy, with the library’s board of directors.
Davy shared that their goal is for the book to read like a story that contains many pictures — an approach that will hopefully battle our childhood reluctance in opening up a history book.
This ambition isn’t without difficulty; the library operates on an already tight budget. Their finances were shorted from the limitations induced by the pandemic. Failure to conduct a census, combined with the unfortunate passing of residents have dwindled their numbers, but not their optimism.
The library wants the community to become as involved as possible.
County residents are encouraged to share their deep ties with the town through the Capon Bridge Public Library Facebook group.
The library even held a vote on their Facebook page that let the public select 1 of 5 options as the title of the new book and option 2 won: Bridge Through Time.
“I was so glad there was input from the community,” Davy said.
The library is also inviting those with Capon Bridge roots to come into the library to scan, preserve and discuss historical pictures and documents.
Local authors, historians and volunteers are already chipping in with great enthusiasm.
Additionally, Jai Giffin, a Capon Bridge native and successful publisher, offered his services to support his roots. He lives in Kentucky currently, but his heart never left his Mountain State home. He often visits his parents, Sue and Ronnie, who still reside in Capon Bridge.
With a title now selected, Giffin will work on designing the cover of the book, which the library hopes to have finished by September.
This is the 1st book the library will be working on. Challenges and learning curves are expected, but the jovial mood lingers in the town.
“We are willing to do everything we can to make it happen,” Davy said. ❏
