SUNRISE SUMMIT — With graduation scheduled for May 26 – less than two weeks away – Hampshire High School students and their parents are busy checking off their lists for the annual graduation festivities.
Graduation, however, is just one part of the flurry of activity that characterizes the countdown to commencement. Today’s athletic awards ceremony kicks off the countdown – at 6 p.m. in the gym, by the way.
The annual Baccalaureate ceremony will be this Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m. at the Romney First Baptist Church (located at 325 W. Main Street). Dale Myers of Covenant Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
The senior scholarship awards will be handed out at 6 p.m. on May 24 in the HHS auditorium.
Finally, Friday, May 26 is the big day, and it begins with an 8:30 a.m. graduation practice in the auditorium. Attendance at practice is mandatory in order to participate in the actual ceremony that same evening.
HHS Principal Adam Feazell said the ceremony will be held outside from 6 to 8 p.m. on the football field.
As long as it’s outside, there is no limit to how many people can come, Feazell said in response to students and parents asking about tickets – but students will be receiving four tickets each at graduation practice, in case rain forces the ceremony indoors. In order for students to get their hands on those tickets, they must be present at the graduation practice.
If it rains Friday (knock on wood), the graduation ceremony will be moved to Saturday morning at 10 a.m. If it’s still raining on Saturday, graduation will be moved inside as a “last resort,” Feazell said.
This year, three seniors will lead the ceremony; two of the highest honors graduates which will be determined after finals, and the student body president.
High school seniors have already ordered graduation gowns, but students must remember to wear dress clothes underneath.
The girls from this year’s senior class can wear a white or green dress underneath their gowns, but graduates should plan on wearing their Sunday best. The gentlemen are expected to wear a dress shirt, dress pants and a tie.
Additionally, no heels are allowed on Rannells Field.
“You don’t have to wear the prettiest shoes, because that is a steep hill,” Feazell said, explaining the terrain and travel toward the football field.
Assuming the weather is clear for a Friday evening commencement, students should report to the gym at 4:30 p.m. and should be dressed in their gowns by 5 p.m. for group photos at 5:15 p.m.
Seniors that are driving to graduation should park in the senior parking lot; students being dropped off should be dropped at the bus loop in front of the school.
If commencement is postponed to Saturday, graduates should report to the auditorium by 8:30 a.m., sharp, dressed in gowns by 9 and ready for 9:15 group photos.
