Graduation 2022

SUNRISE SUMMIT — With graduation scheduled for May 26 – less than two weeks away – Hampshire High School students and their parents are busy checking off their lists for the annual graduation festivities.

Graduation, however, is just one part of the flurry of activity that characterizes the countdown to commencement. Today’s athletic awards ceremony kicks off the countdown – at 6 p.m. in the gym, by the way.

