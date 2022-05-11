Two days of steady rain swelled creeks and rivers across the Potomac Highlands Mother’s Day weekend.
The Oldtown Bridge was under water Friday night and remained closed through the weekend.
National Weather Service gauges showed the Cacapon flooded out of its banks and the South Branch bumped against flood stage at Springfield Sunday morning.
The Cacapon was still flooding, though receding, Tuesday morning in Morgan County. The river dipped to 8.7 feet, just below the minor flood stage of 9 feet, at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It had crested at 14.36 feet before dawn Sunday.
At Springfield the South Branch crested at 14.82 feet Sunday morning, just below the minor flood stage of 15 feet.
Sunny days this midweek will give way to more rain on the weekend, forecasters say, raising the possibility of flooding again.
Romney had 2.07 inches of rain over 2 days, the National Weather Service said. The Division of Forestry’s remote-access weather station in Augusta picked up 1.84 inches Friday and Saturday.
Along with sunny skies came another cold blast to start the week. Romney had lows of 31 on Monday and 33 Tuesday.
“No problem,” orchard grower Eli Cook posted on Facebook of Monday’s potentially ruinous temperature. “We got .4 degrees to spare.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.