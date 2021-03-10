KEYSER — Potomac State College is 1 of only 10 colleges authorized to offer the West Virginia Invests Grant Program. The state-funded financial aid program is designed to cover the cost of basic tuition and fees for associate degree programs in high-demand fields.
Potomac State offers 21 eligible majors in the fields of agriculture, business and economics, computer information systems, criminal justice, engineering and technical studies.
The West Virginia Invests grant program is available to both full-time and part-time students who are taking at least 6 hours of coursework and it can also be used for summer term.
The West Virginia Invests website says more and more jobs are requiring postsecondary education or training, so this program is designed to help West Virginians gain the skills and knowledge needed for a rewarding career.
In order to qualify for the grant, students must be a West Virginia resident who hasn’t earned an associate degree. They must have a high school diploma or have passed a high school equivalency exam and they must pass a drug screening each semester.
Anyone interested in earning an associate degree using the West Virginia Invests Grant Program should contact Enrollment Services at go2PSC@mail.wvu.edu or call 304-788-6820, More information is available at potomacstatecollege.edu.
