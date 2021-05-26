Improvements in the county’s recycling program were up for consideration at last night’s county commission meeting —including increasing the types of recyclables accepted, using ways to lower labor costs and selling some recyclable cardboard the county now pays Apple Valley Waste to haul away.
The committee had been charged April 27 with coming up with low-cost recycling ideas appropriate to Hampshire County in a meeting with Commission President Brian Eglinger, and Eglinger approved presenting their ideas to the full commission after being briefed on them last Thursday.
Committee members included Dorothy Kengla from the Hampshire Recycling Cooperative, Susan Parker from the state Department of Environmental Protection, retired Sgt. Major Rolf Ronken from Capon Bridge and Region 8 Director Jeff Slack.
Committee members pointed out that Apple Valley Waste currently charges the county $175 to pick up cardboard from the county recycling center. Region 8 Director Jeff Slack, who was unable to attend the meeting, had told other committee members that recycling centers pay $50 a ton for cardboard that is clean and properly sorted.
Slack had recommended that the county buy a used rollback truck to transport recycling bins, which would allow county employees to drive the cardboard to recycling centers, saving the $175 paid Apple Valley Waste and getting paid for the cardboard instead.
Slack had said although the county might not actually make money given the current poor market for recyclables, but the payments might at least make recycling “revenue neutral.”
Parker added that the county should be a “shoo-in” to get such a grant, since it already has a recycling center and a grant writer to do the proposal, and not that many people apply. Additional bins and the salary for a driver might be written into the grant.
Parker said that if the county owned a rollback truck, it would make it easier to set up satellite recycling centers at other locations in the county.
Later in the discussion, the committee settled on recommending the purchase of a rollback trailer rather than a truck — cheaper, easier to maintain and capable of being hauled behind a vehicle already owned by the county.
It would still be necessary to see that the cardboard was clean and sorted properly. Proper signage would help, but the committee suggested that staff should be available to help with this.
A 2nd idea to be presented to the County Commission, saving money by using volunteers rather than paid staff, could also increase the number of workers available in the recycling center to explain things and oversee the process.
Ronken acknowledged that volunteers seemed to be the “elephant in the room” and no one wanted to discuss past issues with them.
The committee had several ideas for addressing past problems, beginning with acknowledging that there had been problems with “personalities,” and recommending people causing these problems not be used as volunteers.
The committee suggested required training sessions for volunteers, along with asking them to sign an agreement laying out what is and is not expected of them. Volunteers who violated the agreement would not be scheduled to volunteer again.
It was noted that volunteers had helped carry recyclables to bins, as well as offering information about other centers accepting recyclables.
County Clerk Eric Strite asked if volunteers could be made available right away, reporting a recycling center staff member was currently having difficulties with an injured back. Volunteers were banned from the county recycling center during open hours when the center reopened after its shutdown for Covid-19 last year.
The volunteers would also be able to oversee the sorting of cardboard into the right bins, and keep soiled cardboard like used pizza boxes out of recycling bins — all of which would be necessary if the county is to be paid for loads of cardboard instead of paying to get rid of them.
The final recommendation was to ask to have a Planet Aid donation box placed in the recycling center, to accept unwanted clothing and shoes.
This would add another type of recyclable to the center at no cost to the county. Planet Aid would deliver the bin free of charge and empty it when needed.
Kengla, who made the suggestion, also recommended finding out more about plastic bag recycling done by Trex, the Winchester-based company manufacturing decking, railings and similar products out of recycled plastics.
The Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School has won one of the company’s recycling contests, and it was suggested that bags collected at the recycling center could be credited to elementary school contestants if adding this to the county recycling center would cut into school recycling efforts.
After listening to what the committee had to say, Eglinger approved presenting all these ideas to the County Commission. If approved, there could be some major changes coming in the county’s recycling program.
