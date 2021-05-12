1
CHARLESTON — A book describing each of West Virginia’s roadside historical markers has been published.
“Signs of the Times: West Virginia’s Highway Historical Marker Program” was published by the state Department of Arts, Culture and History. A historical marker book for West Virginia was published in 2002 but had not been updated until now.
The book costs $12.95 and is available at the Culture Center in Charleston, at Tamarack in Beckley, The Grave Creek Mound in Moundsville and at Independence Hall in Wheeling.
The historical marker program was started in 1934. The first marker was displayed in 1937 and marked the location of the old Capitol Building in Charleston.
Lawsuit: Justice
family company
owes $166,000 in
deductibles
2
CHARLESTON — An insurance company alleges in a federal lawsuit that a company run by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his adult children owes $166,000 for workers’ compensation and employers’ liability coverage claims.
Starr Indemnity & Liability Company said in the suit filed last week that Justice Family Group LLC failed and refused to pay deductibles for policies that covered its liabilities between June 2018 and June 2020, according to news sources.
The lawsuit says the compensation and liability policies have per accident deductibles of $1 million when an injury happens unintentionally and per employee deductibles of $1 million when an injury occurs due to disease.
This lawsuit isn’t the only one that’s been filed against businesses operated by the Justice family recently. Four retired miners and the United Mine Workers of America said in an April court filing that its coal companies were failing to cover prescription drugs for retired workers despite agreeing to do so, according to the news sources.
A few weeks before that, a federal judge in Delaware ruled that Justice and a family-owned company had to pay $6.8 million for breaching a contract with a coal exporter. o
