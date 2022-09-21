0921 hardynet expands 1.jpg

Hardy Telecommunications Assistant General Manager Derek Barr (right) presents a donation to Hampshire County Committee on Aging Chairperson Melinda Chambers to cover the cost of meals served to area residents during the kick-off event.

HIGH VIEW — Hardy Telecommunications, along with representatives of the Hampshire County Commission and the Hampshire County Committee on Aging (HCCOA), held a kick-off Sept. 9 to celebrate the launch of public Internet access at the senior center in High View.

Hardy Telecommunications has installed its OneNet fiber Internet service for free public access at the Capon Valley View Hampshire County Committee on Aging Adult Activity Center at 6487 Christian Church Road.

0921 hardynet expands 2.jpg

Keith McIntosh, regional coordinator for Senator Joe Manchin, reads a statement from the senator praising the launch of public Internet access at the senior center on Christian Church Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.